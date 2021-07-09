Rohit Shetty shares the latest update on Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 launch

Akshay Kumar starrer cop-drama Sooryavanshi was postponed thrice owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared the latest update on and starrer Sooryavanshi. The much-awaited movie’s release date depends on the reopening of theatres across India. Cinema halls across the country are shut owing to coronavirus pandemic. The cop drama's release date has been postponed thrice due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The movie was originally scheduled to release on March 24 last year.

A press conference was held for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. While interacting with the media, Rohit Shetty was quizzed on the release date of Sooryavanshi. He responded with a counter-question and said, “The question is when will theatres open up?” The 48-year-old director, instead, said the focus should be more on vaccinating people across the country, which will eventually lead to normalcy. “The most important thing is vaccination and when that will happen then everything will open up. However, we should not think that everything is slowly getting okay. We still need to take precautions because even today everything is still not okay. In other countries, the cases are rising. This time we all need to take utmost care and not go on holidays thinking everything is opening up,” he said.

Shetty further added that while it is important to resume work, it should be done with the necessary protocol in place. “It is good that things are opening up. But at the same time we shouldn’t get excited because then everything will shut down again. We need to be careful about all this especially after the second wave,” he said

Sooryavanshi will also feature and . In June 2021, the makers had announced the release of the film during Diwali. However, it was again postponed due to theatres being shut in Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Press Meet: Rohit Shetty, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya & others mark their presence

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×