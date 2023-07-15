Rohit Shetty showers praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue; ‘There’s blockbuster written in every frame’

Rohit Shetty is one of the very rare filmmakers of Indian cinema who have succeeded in cracking the mass entertainer genre, successfully. The Rohit Shetty brand of films emerged as some of the biggest commercial successes of Bollywood, over the years. The filmmaker has always mentioned how he thoroughly enjoys commercial films, not just from Hindi cinema, but from all language industries of Indian cinema. Recently, Rohit Shetty expressed his excitement for the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, in his chat interview with News18.

Rohit Shetty praises Jawan Prevue

The celebrated filmmaker, in his recent chat with News18, heaped praises on the Jawan Prevue, which was released earlier this week. Rohit Shetty, who is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and an admirer of director Atlee, stated that he is eagerly waiting to watch the film. He also added that Jawan is going to be a sure-shot blockbuster. "I loved the promo. I love director Atlee and he is superb. I don’t think I have missed any of Atlee’s films. I’m loving it. I’m loving that Pathaan did so well and now there’s a blockbuster written in Jawan in every frame," stated Rohit Shetty.

Check out Jawan Prevue, below:

The director wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan once again

As you may know, Rohit Shetty has earlier associated with the Bollywood superstar for Dilwale, the 2015-released multi-starrer. In his interview with News18, the hitmaker admitted that he is indeed waiting to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for another project. When he was asked if he wishes to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for an action film, Rohit Shetty replied: "Most definitely, if some good script comes up we will for sure."

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly playing the titular role in Jawan, which marks director Atlee's Bollywood debut. South cinema's lady superstar Nayanthara plays the female lead in the project, which features Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. Deepika Padukone is making a special appearance in the film. Priya Mani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Astha Agarwal, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and others in the supporting roles. Jawan is slated to hit theatres across the globe on September 7, 2023.

