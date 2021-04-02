Rohit Shetty SPILLS BEANS about Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus: It’s like a fairy tale world that we tried to create

Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus, which is being helmed by Rohit Shetty, will be hitting the screens on December 31 this year and will mark the actor’s second collaboration with the ace filmmaker.

and Rohit Shetty, who created enough buzz with their first collaboration Simmba in 2018, are all set to take the audience on yet another roller coaster ride with their second collaboration. We are talking about the Cirkus which has been the talk of the town since its inception and also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in the lead. It is reported that Cirkus happens to be a comedy drama and which will be hitting the screens by the end of this year.

And while fans have been looking forward to getting more details about this Ranveer Singh starrer, we have got our hands on a video of Rohit doing the rounds on social media wherein he was seen spilling beans about the movie. The ace filmmaker revealed that Cirkus will be having a lot of special effects and that they have tried to create a fairy tale world. “The film is based on 1969-1970’s world and it’s a comedy of that era. We are trying to bring new field to it. There is lot of special effects. It’s like a fairy tale world that we tried to create. December 31 is the release date,” he added.

"The film is based on 1969-1970's world and its a comedy of that era. We are trying to bring new field to it. There is lot of special effects. Its like a fairy tale world that we tried to create. December 31st is the release date." - Rohit Shetty on his upcoming film #Cirkus

Earlier, Rohit had shared that they are heading towards the last schedule of Cirkus. The filmmaker had shared the news on social media and wrote, “It's been a hell of a ride so far! And now... The final countdown begins! Heading towards the final schedule of CIRKUS”

