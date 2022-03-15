Rohit Shetty thanks fans for heartfelt birthday wishes: I feel lucky, blessed and thrilled

Known for his action movies, director Rohit Shetty turned a year older on March 14. Wishes from across the country continue to pour in for the popular filmmaker. Not just his fans, but friends and colleagues from the film industry showered birthday wishes for Rohit through social media handles. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, Rakul Preet, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, and many others dropped heartfelt wishes for the director. Now, Rohit Shetty took to his social media handle and thanked all his fans and friends for the love on his special day.

“My happiness knows no bounds! I feel lucky, blessed, and thrilled to have received so much love and blessings on my birthday,” said Rohit in a post adding, “I wish I could reach out to each one of you for your kind wishes. Here’s a big heartfelt thank you for all your wishes that made my day so special!”. Many well-wishers rushed to the comment section and dropped heart emoticons within no time.

Take a look:

To mark the filmmaker's 48th birthday actor Akshay Kumar shared a special birthday wish for him. Akshay dropped a picture with Rohit and in the caption of the post, he shared the reason that made it "easy" for him to bond with Rohit Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar shared a picture with Rohit Shetty and wrote, “It was easiest to bond with @itsrohitshetty because we shared one common passion which brought us together: Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead.” Even Ajay Devgn, who has worked with him Golmaal series, also wished the director saying, “Happy Birthday dear @itsrohitshetty. Always wish the best for you... You’ve been there for me, steady & rock solid.”

