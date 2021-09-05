Is Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 in the making? Shreyas Talpade reveals team would love to reunite soon.

Rohit Shetty has given Indians and Bollywood movie buffs several reasons to rejoice with his with a slew of entertaining films over the last few years. From Singham to Golmaal, Rohit Shetty's blockbuster hits are one for the books. He has also built Golmaal into one of the most successful film franchise.

In a latest interview with Etimes, Shreyas Talpade who has been a crucial part of all Golmaal movies revealed plans for Golmaal 5. When asked if fans can expect the fifth part of the Golmaal franchise, Shreyas said, "Our captain Rohit Shetty would be the right person to answer this question. Personally, I feel, in fact, every time we meet, we tend to speak about 'Golmaal' and all of us feel that maybe in such times, people would love a film like 'Golmaal,' to free their mind from stress and everything that is happening."

He further added that he hopes for the reunion to happed 'ASAP'. "So, yes, the entire team would want to start working on 'Golmaal 5', but the final call has to be taken by Rohit. So, whenever he decides--depending on the scenario and when theatres open--will he take a final call. But yes, as a team, we would love to work for 'Golmaal 5' as soon as possible," Shreyas Talpade said.

