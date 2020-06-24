  1. Home
Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again will be the first Bollywood film to re release in New Zealand post COVID 19

Post COVID-19 crisis, Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu will be re-released in New Zealand.
In the year 2017, Rohit Shetty entertained the audience with the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again. Co-produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie is written by Sajid-Farhad and Yunus Sajawal. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The movie which ran for more than 50 days in theatres, became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2017.  

And now, we got to know that Golmaal Again will be the first Bollywood film to re-release in New Zealand post-COVID-19 on 25th June. Rohit Shetty himself shared this news on his social media account. Sharing the poster of the film, the director wrote, "New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post covid. New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - ‘’THE SHOW MUST GO ON...’’

(Also Read: Katrina Kaif’s expression in a throwback pic with Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty makes us wonder what was the tea)

For the uninitiated, Golmaal Again revolves around five orphan men who return to the orphanage they grew up to attend their mentor's funeral. However, they encounter the ghost of their childhood friend, Khushi, and help her attain salvation. The movie also stars Mukesh Tiwari, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Murali Sharma, Vijay Patkar, Uday Tikekar, Sachin Khedekar, Ashwini Kalsekar in supporting roles and Nana Patekar makes a special appearance as himself. 

The music of the film has been composed by Amaal Mallik, S. Thaman, Lijo George-DJ Chetas and Abhishek Arora while the lyrics of the film have been penned by Kumaar. Golmaal Again was released on 20 October 2017. Among the previous cast of the Golmaal series, actors Ajay, Arshad, Shreyas, Tusshar and Kunal were included in this installment. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was replaced by Parineeti in November 2016 after the former declined the part owing to her pregnancy. 

 

Check out Rohit Shetty's post here:

Credits :Instagram

