Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif cleared by censor board with 'NO CUTS'

Fans brace yourselves as there is a piece of great news for everyone who is eagerly waiting to watch Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn. Every film has to go through the censor board before it hits the theatre and most of the films have to undergo cuts given to them by the board. But Sooryavanshi fans you can relax and get ready to enjoy the film with no cuts as the censor board has cleared the film without any cuts.