Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif eyeing Republic day weekend release?
A day after revealing that Rohit Shetty's next film in the cop universe Sooryavanshi won't be releasing in theatres on Diwali 2020, looks like the makers are now keen to lock another special date for the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer cop drama. Sooryavanshi was slated to release on Diwali day and despite cinemas re-opening on 15 October, the makers have decided to push the release.
Now, according to latest report, Rohit Shetty and team are planning to release the film on the weekend leading up to 16 January, Republic Day. In 2021, the public holiday falls on a Tuesday and the makers are keen on releasing a few days before that.
A source told Mid-Day, "The makers feel it will be an ideal time to release the film, given its theme of patriotism and anti-terrorism. While the current crisis will hopefully be under control by then, the Katrina Kaif-starrer will additionally enjoy the benefit of being the first big release of 2021. The team is currently working out the logistics."
Shibasish Sarkar, CEO, Reliance Entertainment, co-producer of 83 and Sooryavanshi, had earlier told Mumbai Mirror that despite Sooryavanshi being pushed, they plan on releasing the film in the first quarter of 2021. "We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March," Sarkar had told the portal earlier.
Do you think Rohit Shetty's next cop universe film Sooryavanshi will be a sure shot win at the box office? Let us know in the comments below.
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
Yassssss!!! All the best.. #Sooryavanshi. Haters Gonna Hate.. Greaters gonna great.
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
Sorry Katrina, I love you so much but I won't watch this film. This will the first Katrina film I won't watch but this film is produced by snake johar and I want to teach him a lesson. I will whole heartedly support your Superhero flick but not Sooryavanshi.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Getting over a painful experience is much like crossing the monkey bars. You have to let go at some point in order to move forward.BEST OF LUCK.