Rohit Shetty's video stating Sara Ali Khan begged for work goes viral; Netizens enraged yet again

The video dates back to 2018 when Rohit Shetty along with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan was promoting their film Simmba. Check out reactions to the video below.

Hours after the Supreme Court pronounced its judgement stating that the CBI will take over Sushant Singh Rajput's case, netizens who have been rallying against nepotism and star kids began sharing a video of filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan. The video dates back to 2018 when Shetty along with and Sara was promoting their film Simmba. The trio had appeared on popular comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Now, a video from then has gone viral which shows Rohit Shetty reminiscing an anecdote about Sara Ali Khan. For the unversed, Simmba was Sara's second film release in December 2018 just after she had made her debut opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath.

In the video, Rohit can be heard saying in Hindi, "Now she's a star so I can disclose this about her. Sir, please give me work (with folded hands). She literally did this (joined her hands).. 's daughter. Amrita Singh and Saif's daughter came to the office on her own and sat in front of a director and said 'please give me work'.. I felt like crying. I told her, 'you do the film'."

The video enraged netizens yet again as many blamed nepotism and a star kid for getting an opportunity on such grounds. "They don't care whether these starkids r talented or not..bt if they r starkids they will get fame," wrote one fan. While many others tweeted saying that if any aspiring actor requires a break, they should go to Rohit Shetty's office.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Wah kya struggle hai. Only if #RohitShetty knew what real struggle means. https://t.co/eRfho2m4KZ — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) August 19, 2020

They don't care whether these starkids r talented or not..bt if they r starkids they will get fame !

WTF !!!

Rohit shetty - "mujhe rona aa gya jb sara khud mere office me aayi or maine kaha chl tu movie lele"

Like srsly..?

Now it's time to support talent not these dumb starkids!! https://t.co/yuGbTZ73ya — Aastha Jain (@Aastha_2321) August 19, 2020

Alia: listen I want to do this film. Otherwise, I will be upset Sara: main akele gayi thi office pe haath jodke movie maangi In Reality: Outsiders won't even allow to stand in front of Rohit Shetty's officepic.twitter.com/SKzlzPqTB0 — Croroach..(@CroCroachSRK) August 19, 2020

Definition of ‘Struggle’ for Star Kids! Vaah re Vaah nepo kids k struggles ko salaam... Aur yeh Rohit Shetty liccharo ko chance deta hai jinko Actor 'A' nai malum hai... pic.twitter.com/4Uj5DShrYh — ASHUTOSH SUREKA (@ASHUTOSHSUREKA) August 19, 2020

Who is this clown who feels like crying because Saif Ali Khan’s daughter WALKED into his office with her own two feet? pic.twitter.com/3zvjNuzp4d — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) August 19, 2020

What a shameful comment by rohit shetty..more hilarious is that he is confessing it openly. — Purnima (@Purnima81005941) August 19, 2020

Rohit Shetty said he cried and gave the role instantly when sara ali khan asked for a role. Because, she is "saif ali khan ki beti" Thousands of normal kids beg for roles, get rejected and ignored. Clapping on these stupid stories is how we have normalized nepotism. pic.twitter.com/Iavg2WT6eP — An Open Letter (@AnOpenLetter001) August 19, 2020

Going to Rohit Shetty's office tomorrow asking for 'Kaam' https://t.co/KWoJsszY5x — Giriraj singh rathore (@Giriraj50884478) August 19, 2020

All strugglers in mumbai now you know where will you get you first break visit rohit shetty's office soon....

pic.twitter.com/IR7bDoird7 — sanjana (@1sanjanay) August 19, 2020

Have seen this video n number of times since morning. What level of hollowness they have in their lives!!! https://t.co/whIRQGuFdb — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) August 19, 2020

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan or Katrina Kaif: Who will star opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×