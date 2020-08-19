  1. Home
Rohit Shetty's video stating Sara Ali Khan begged for work goes viral; Netizens enraged yet again

The video dates back to 2018 when Rohit Shetty along with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan was promoting their film Simmba. Check out reactions to the video below.
30036 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 04:50 pm
Hours after the Supreme Court pronounced its judgement stating that the CBI will take over Sushant Singh Rajput's case, netizens who have been rallying against nepotism and star kids began sharing a video of filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan. The video dates back to 2018 when Shetty along with Ranveer Singh and Sara was promoting their film Simmba. The trio had appeared on popular comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. 

Now, a video from then has gone viral which shows Rohit Shetty reminiscing an anecdote about Sara Ali Khan. For the unversed, Simmba was Sara's second film release in December 2018 just after she had made her debut opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. 

In the video, Rohit can be heard saying in Hindi, "Now she's a star so I can disclose this about her. Sir, please give me work (with folded hands). She literally did this (joined her hands).. Saif Ali Khan's daughter. Amrita Singh and Saif's daughter came to the office on her own and sat in front of a director and said 'please give me work'.. I felt like crying. I told her, 'you do the film'."        

The video enraged netizens yet again as many blamed nepotism and a star kid for getting an opportunity on such grounds. "They don't care whether these starkids r talented or not..bt if they r starkids they will get fame," wrote one fan. While many others tweeted saying that if any aspiring actor requires a break, they should go to Rohit Shetty's office. 

Check out some of the reactions below:   

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

jesus how smug does sara ali khan look - they're praising her because "she begged for work"?! they're talking like she deserves everything on a platter and it's beneath her to ask for work like everybody else does.

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Gaddhe murde mat ukhado. Raat gayi, baat gayi.

