Rohit Suresh Saraf tests positive for COVID 19; Urges everyone to stay put and be careful for everyone's sake

Rohit Suresh Saraf recently took to his social media handles to inform that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Aamir Khan had been diagnosed positive for the virus.

Actor Rohit Suresh Saraf is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the Coronavirus. With a rise in Covid cases, many B-Town celebs have been diagnosed positive for the virus. Earlier today, Pinkvilla was the first one to report that perfectionist has quarantined himself at his home post-testing positive for the virus. A few hours ago, veteran actor Dharmendra has got his COVID 19 test done after three people in his household tested positive for the same.

Now, Rohit has been diagnosed positive for the virus and took to his Instagram handle to announce the same. In his post, he also urged everyone to be careful for their own sake and others. He shared a photo that tells about the safety precautions to be taken as a safeguard measure. Alongside it, Rohit wrote, “Please stay put unless urgent. I urge y’all to be careful for your own sake and for that of others. P.s. I am coping well, all things considered. My team and all the people who were in contact with me in the past 7 days have been informed and they’ve all isolated and tested themselves too.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Aamir had revealed to us, “Aamir has tested positive for the virus, and has home quarantined himself. He has also informed his staff to take the test, to take all the necessary precautions, and follow all the guidelines. He will resume shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha after he completely recovers.”

