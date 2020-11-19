Rohman Shawl shares special birthday note for ladylove Sushmita Sen with beautiful pic & it’s sheer love

As Sushmita Sen turned a year older, Rohman Shawl posted a beautiful post for the lady which has taken the social media by a storm

Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 45th birthday today. The former beauty queen, who personifies ageless beauty, has been celebrating her special day with her loved ones at her home. On the other hand, her massive fan following has made sure to shower the lady with endless love and the social media is flooded with the posts for her. In fact, celebs like , , etc have also showered birthday love on Sushmita. Amid this, all eyes were on her beau Rohman Shawl’s social media handle.

And finally, the handsome hunk has shared a beautiful post for his lady love. Rohman posted a love filled pic wherein he was seen kissing the birthday girl on her forehead. In the caption, the expressed his love for Sushmita as he penned a shayari and wrote, “Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !! Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !! Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh #foreverwalalove #shayari #bithdaygirl #loveofmylife #birthdayshayari.”

Undoubtedly, Sushmita was overwhelmed with Rohan’s adorable post and commented, “Uffff!!! My babushhhhhh shayar!!! I love you soooooo much!!!! You make every day a celebration.”

Earlier, the former beauty queen had recalled her first interaction with her beau and stated that she never thought she would find love in a man who is 15 years younger than her and that too on Instagram. The actress adds that Rohman is an evolved person and they both make a great team with kids.

