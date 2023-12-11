Roja star Madhoo messaged Neetu Kapoor after watching Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; here is why she was ‘surprised’

The music album of the movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has gained immense popularity. The film's background score, along with the instrumental versions of Chhoti Si Aasha and Roja Jaaneman, which mark Ranbir's musical entry, have gone viral on social media. Originally composed by the renowned AR Rahman, the latest renditions were created by the Hyderabad-based music band Threeory. Interestingly, the sequence featuring a Sanjay Dutt-esque portrayal by Ranbir has captivated a fresh admirer—none other than Madhoo Shah, the star of Roja (1992). Speaking exclusively with News18 Showsha, Madhoo expressed her enthusiasm, noting how the music from her film continues to resonate, transcending more than three decades.

Madhoo Shah discloses her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal

In a recent interview, Madhoo shared her experience, saying, "I saw Animal immediately after it released and I didn’t even realise that it was my song for a few seconds when the sequence came about. I kept thinking in mind, ‘Something about the music seems very familiar.’ Then I realised that it was the music of Roja. The Roja Jaaneman bit they’ve used is the one where Arvind Swami and my character was dancing in the snow. I was so excited!”

She further revealed that she immediately texted Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, after leaving the theater. Being in touch with Neetu, her first message expressed how much she loved the film and praised Ranbir's fabulous performance. The actress was pleasantly surprised to find the inclusion of Roja's music in the film, and it left her thoroughly pleased.

Madhoo feels delighted that Animal has reintroduced the music from the Mani Ratnam-directed film to the Gen-Z audience. She notes that even after 31 years, the music of the film remains popular, thanks to the current trend sweeping the nation. With Animal generating significant buzz, Madhoo is glad that the younger generation has the chance to appreciate this updated version, allowing them to discover and enjoy the timeless allure of the music.

About Madhoo Shah

Madhoo Shah, born Padma Malini on 26 March 1969, is an Indian actress recognized for her contributions mainly in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada language films. Also known as Madhubala, she has been a part of notable movies such as Phool Aur Kaante, Roja, Diljale, Udaan, Chehraa, and more.

