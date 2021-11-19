Rola Pe Gaya: Sidharth Malhotra dancing on ‘Ranjha’ at his cousin’s wedding is so very desi; WATCH

It is always a wonderful sight to watch Sidharth Malhotra dancing. The actor is on a roll these days after the success of Shershaah. He was already basking on the success of his recently released war drama and now, Karan Johar has announced his next action film Yodha headlined by the star. Well, the actor is back in the headlines today, not for his movies but for showing off his dancing skills at his cousin’s wedding. After looking at this video we bet your weekend mood would be set right.

In the first video, we can see a few people dancing on the stage on Sidharth Malhotra’s song Ranjha. After a few seconds, we can see a very excited Sid running and coming to the stage and matching steps with the rest on his own film’s song. In the next video, we can see Sid dancing to the very popular song Morni. Then there are a series of pictures of the actor posing with other people from the wedding. Also, it is believed that this was his cousin’s wedding.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped up Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from Mission Majnu, Sid is also shooting for Indra Kumar’s slice of life comedy, Thank God, which features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is gearing up for a 2022 opening, on the big screen. In November, Sid collaborates with Dharma on a yet-untitled aerial action thriller, which will mark the directorial debut of Pushkar and Sagar. The actor is also in talks for the official remake of Allu Arjun’s hit film, DJ. Whereas, Kiara will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

