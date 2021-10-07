Rome was not built in a day: Utkarsh Sharma on Sunny Deol led ‘Gadar 2’

Gadar, which came out in 2001 ended up becoming one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. Led by Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel, Gadar set the cash registers ringing and garnered prolific reviews from the critics. Rumors mills are buzzing with the reports about Gadar 2 to be directed by Anil Sharma. Utkarsh Sharma in a recent chat with Hindustan Times refuted the rumors related to Gadar 2 and mentioned that the film is a long way off from production.

Speaking about Gadar 2, Utkarsh said, “Abhi toh hamari taraf se we have not announced anything. I understand the love of the fans, which they have been giving us even after 20 years desiring a sequel to this blockbuster film. That can only happen with a terrific story, and that takes time.” He further said, “This is not a Fast and Furious film that you just keep coming up with sequels. It needs that gravity, that time. Ek nayi duniya banane ke liye samay lagta hai. Rome was not built in a day, so I cannot, unfortunately, say anything at this point beyond that.”

Utkarsh said that as the lockdown is opening up, some of his projects are resuming at the same time. He said, “Now with the lockdown opening up, a lot of my projects are resuming together at the same time. Their release dates and announcements need to be sorted. Until that doesn’t happen, I can’t even think about Gadar 2”. Reports are rife that Utkarsh Sharma will be playing the role of Sunny Deol’s son in the film.