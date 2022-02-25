Ronit Roy opens up on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera: ‘He is intelligent and so calm’

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera is soon going to hit theatres. Ever since the trailer had dropped, the movie has made much anticipation among the fans. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The action drama revolves around the story of a dacoit tribe and their fight for independence during British rule and is set in the 1800s. To note, Ronit Roy is returning to TV with his upcoming daily soap Sawaran Ghar alongside Sangeeta Ghosh. During an interview with The Indian Express, the actor recently opened up on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.

While speaking to the news portal, Ronit Roy praised co-star Ranbir Kapoor and said, “As for Ranbir, he is a darling. It was a pleasure to be on and off set with him, and interact with him. He has an intelligent mind and he’s so calm. He conducts himself with so much respect. He is truly a darling.” He also heaped praise on Sanjay Dutt and said, “Dutt saab is Dutt saab, there is just one Sanjay Dutt. I think that says it all.”

He also opened up on working under the Yash Raj Films banner and said that Dharma and Yash Raj are different and working experiences with them are a totally different thing. He also said that he is also working with young producers like Himanshu Sharma and Aman Gill which is nothing less than working with some big producers.

The action drama Shamshera will hit theatres on July 22. The movie is directed by Karan Malhotra. The multi-lingual film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Apart from Shamshera, Ronit Roy also has Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Bloody Daddy with Shahid Kapoor in his kitty.

