Ronit Roy thanks Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar & Karan Johar for keeping his security agency afloat in COVID

One of the biggest stars on television, also runs a security agency. During the pandemic, Ronit’s business went through a turbulent time. In a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Ronit thanked Amitabh Bachchan, , and for clearing dues of his security agency without even asking for the upfront billing details. Ronit said that while others decided to discontinue the services, leaving his employees in a lurch, the three transferred the money without even asking for bills. Ronit also mentioned that some people who have already utilized the services did not clear the dues during the pandemic.

Ronit said, “So, Mr Bachchan, and Karan Johar. They never even called me. Actually, I was in doubt that all of this is shut, all the boys are at home. Their office called me that we have done the transfer, but send us the bills when things open again. I didn't ask them to do it, but they did it. My wife and I had a conversation… that time we did not know how long it will go on…I asked her what do we do?”

Further speaking on it, Ronit said, “We decided that because I had 100-something employees on my payroll--someone's mother was ill, someone's father was ailing, someone's wife was pregnant, someone had a baby a month ago and another person had to pay EMIs of their house-- that we will cross that bridge when we get to it. We need to sustain these people”. Ronit also said that he drew funds from his savings and even sold his equities and shares for employees.

Also Read| Candy Trailer OUT: Richa Chadha & Ronit Roy’s intense thriller will take your breath away