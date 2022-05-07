Rooftop breakfast to fun at snowpark: Inside Mira Rajput’s dreamy Dubai trip with her girl squad; WATCH

Mira Rajput keeps her fans and followers entertained with interesting posts from her personal and professional life. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira recently took a break from her duties and jetted off on a vacation in Dubai with her girl gang. On Friday, she shared a clip with a compilation of photos and videos from the Dubai holiday. From eating out at restaurants to having fun in a snow park to drinking fancy champagne, the girl squad had a gala time in Dubai. Mira perfectly captured her emotions in the caption. She wrote, “Did anyone say girls trip? Days that turned into nights and nights that were spent only in the sky. Dubai was a dream for my best friends and I. Take me back.”

Fans and followers rushed to the comment section and dropped compliments. One of them wrote, “Goals”. Even Mira Rajput’s husband Shahid Kapoor noticed the post and hit the like button on it.

Earlier, Mira Rajput left a heartwarming note about her Dubai experience on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself in a vibrant green ensemble. The caption read, “This trip has been recharging for me; spending time with my close friends and catching up on everything since, reliving old times (literally - Sejal Kumar, let's make a list of everything you thought you lost but found again), visiting some stunning landmarks and eating exceptional food. Between being in the air and snuggled together in our bathrobes, we were still just the three girls who met each other on the first day of college.”

