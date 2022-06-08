'Rooh Baba' Kartik Aaryan ends day with sweet selfie; Fans wish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star speedy COVID recovery

Kartik Aaryan is a famous personality in the entertainment industry. He is one of the most talented and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. For those unaware, Kartik is currently suffering from COVID-19 as he was tested positive again, a few days back. He is currently under home quarantine.

The star enjoys a massive fan following and he shares his professional and personal lives on Instagram. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Kartik shared a sweet selfie with his signature Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hand gesture as he ended the day. While sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Rooh baba ki taraf se goodnight Also Mask Up guys." As soon as he posted the snap, his fans rushed to react to it. They also wished him a speedy recovery. For those unaware, the actor is currently under home quarantine after he was tested Covid positive a few days ago. He had informed his fans about the same through a post on social media. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a picture of himself on his social media along with a quirky caption. Kartik wrote: "Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya," (adding a laughing emoji). To note, this is the second time the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor has contracted the virus.

Check Kartik Aaryan's post here:

See fans' good wishes for Kartik here:

Meanwhile, speaking about Kartik's professional career, he is currently basking in the success of his recently-released flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. The film has recently crossed the 150-crore mark in India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Next, he has an interesting lineup of films which includes Shehzada, which is said to be the remake of Allu Arjun’s hit movie Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo. Besides, he will also be seen in Freddy, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Sameer Vidwans’ yet-to-be-titled love saga.

ALSO READ: Fan says 'Send 500 if you want praises', roast king Kartik Aaryan leaves him speechless with his reply