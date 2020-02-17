Roohi Afzana: Janhvi Kapoor shares a funny still from her horror comedy and announces its new release date

Janhvi Kapoor features with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the new still of her horror comedy Roohi Afzana and announces June 5, 2020, as its new release date.

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be on a roll these days as we find her juggling with a number of projects. The young starlet has 5 films in her pipeline at the moment. Her first release Dhadak fetched her praises from all corners and now she is all set to feature in a plethora of different genres. After Janhvi appeared in 's Ghost Stories, Roohi Afzana will be Janhvi's second horror venture but with it comes a hilarious twist. While Ghost Stories left us quaking in our boots, Roohi Afzana will make us laugh and freeze our veins at the same time.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi recently shared a still from the film, calling it a hilariously-chilly ride. The picture shows Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma looking all dazed as they stop by on the bike. Their expression suggests something spooky but Varun Sharma's presence invariably adds a dose of laughter to the plot. Roohi Afzana was initially slated for April 17, 2020 release but recently, Janhvi has also unveiled the film's new release date as June 5, 2020.

"It's going to be a hilariously-chilly ride!#RoohiAfzana will now take over the big screen on 5th June 2020 @Rajkummar_Rao @fukravarun #DineshVijan @serialclicker811 @mriglamba @gautam.m1 @maddockfilms @officialjiocinema", Janhvi captioned her post. The film follows the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons. Janhvi plays a double role while Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, , and Aamna Shariff make for a rich supporting cast.

Credits :Instagram

