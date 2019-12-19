RoohiAfza to get a release date and NOT clash with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo? Find Out

Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer RoohiAfza will get a new release date in order to avoid clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the finest actors of Bollywood and has already created a niche for himself with movies like Article 15, and Andhadhun. His upcoming movie ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ has already created a buzz; moreover, the actor would be sharing the screen space with the living legend Amitabh Bachchan, which is directed by Shoojit Sircar. It was recently announced that the movie would be hitting the screen on April 17, 2020, which clashes with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘RoohiAfza’.

To avoid the box office clash, the makers of ‘RoohiAfza’ are now planning to postpone the film release date, as both the movies would be inviting the same target audience. RoohiAfza is a horror-comedy, while ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ is a peculiar drama. Reportedly, Dinesh Vijan, who is producing ‘RoohiAfza’, is considering a fresh release date, and an official statement is expected soon.

The Gulabo Sitabo actor is extremely happy to share screen space with Big B, as he told in a report "It's really a surreal moment for me. It's a moment that I have always wished forever since the time I wanted to become an actor but now that I'm going to finally act with him, I think it's going to be extremely overwhelming for me.” On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao, who is also known as the powerhouse of talent, for his rich content-driven films, is all praise for his co-star Janhvi Kapoor and calls her a ‘phenomenal actor’. Both films are expected to do well at the box office.

