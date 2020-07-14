  1. Home
Roopa Ganguly questions PM Modi over Sushant Singh Rajput's absence from his meeting with other celebs

Roopa Ganguly has shared a series of tweets in which she has raised questions concerning Sushant Singh Rajput's absence in a few meetings of Bollywood celebs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read on for further details.
(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving everyone numb and heartbroken. The late actor died by suicide as per reports. However, certain sections of people have demanded a CBI probe into his case. Former actress and MP Roopa Ganguly has also been relentlessly trying to press further investigation on the entire matter. She has now shared a series of tweets while raising certain questions about the MS Dhoni star’s presence during some meetings with PM Narendra Modi.

In one of her tweets, Roopa says that the late actor was present during the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister but was not seen anywhere in the previous meetings. She also questions the ones who drew up the lists. That’s not all. The former actress adds that this list is being prepared by the PM’s office itself. She states that PM Narendra Modi is always interested in meeting brilliant and futuristic minds while sharing a glimpse of Sushant attending the oath-taking ceremony.

Check out Roopa Ganguly’s tweets below:

Roopa then raises a few more questions too that include asking for the names of those people who organized and coordinated the meets between the Prime Minister and the celebs. Not only that but the former actress also questions whether Sushant was present in Karan Johar’s chartered flight that had carried a delegation of artists to Delhi back then.

Check out the tweets below:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has led to numerous debates and controversies. Some people have also held the movie mafia and prevalence of nepotism in Bollywood as a possible reason for his death. Meanwhile, the late actor’s last movie Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi is scheduled to be released on 24th July 2020.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

