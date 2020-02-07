Rose Day 2020: Valentine's Week kickstarts with Bollywood meme riot on Twitter

Here are a few Bollywood memes apt for a couple that the singles can sit back and laugh at on Rose Day 2020.
Valentine's Week has begun today with Rose Day being the first day to acknowledge your love for your partner. Do you remember your college days when it was a competition about who got the most number of roses? The countdown for the most love-filled day of the year has kickstarted. The couples celebrate all week long before proposing each other on Valentine's Day. The exchange of hearts takes place a week before, starting with Rose Day, Hug Day, Chocolate Day, Kiss Day and more.

While its the most anticipated week for the lovebirds, singles have their own way to celebrate Valentine's Week. While the committed men will be seen emptying their pockets the entire week, the single boys wouldn't be broke at the end of the month. They surely do have a date but having substantial money in your wallets on the 31st of the month is a great feeling too! Every year the single boys and girls find ways to get through the Valentine's Week alone and this time its a meme riot on Twitter that is nothing less than a treat for them. Here are a few Bollywood memes apt for a couple that the singles can sit back and laugh at:

There are a few Bollywood films that can make us laugh at any point of time. Akshay Kumar has been one of the actors whose dialogues and movies still remain one of our favourites. At family bonding sessions and a movie night with siblings, Bollywood comedies such as Hera Pheri, Welcome, Hungama, Hulchul, Golmaal and a few others always turn out to be the best picks. These films were such a rage in those times that even now memes made out of them manage to tickle our funny bones. Check out some more memes:

