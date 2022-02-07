Rose Day: When Ranveer Singh professed his love for Deepika Padukone in THIS goofy throwback pic.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now married and often dish out couple goals for netizens. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2018 but their relationship sparks first struck in 2012 when Ranveer met Deepika for the first time at an event abroad. Soon after, they began working together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Ram Leela but the actor was smitten by his lady love.

From their first interaction, Ranveer even vividly remembered Deepika's outfit. When a fan asked him on Twitter, “How can you remember something that happened so long ago, so well?”, the actor tweeted, “How can one possibly forget that sight?! #dropdeadgorgeous #5yearsofRanveerSingh."

Among the two, Ranveer is the extravagant one, someone who would not shy away from wearing his heart on his sleeve. So, it did not come as a surprise when the actor amped up the drama and professed his love for Deepika Padukone back in 2014.

On the occasion of Rose Day, we went back in time to bring back this goofy photo featuring Ranveer, Deepika and Karan Johar. In 2014, post Farah Khan's birthday bash, Karan Johar was seen leaving with Deepika, Ranveer and Manish Malhotra. The paparazzi were stationed to click their photos while exiting the party.

Ranveer, particularly seemed to be in a cheery mood, as he treated the paparazzi with some epic photos. The actor picked out a yellow rose from a bouquet, held it up like a hopeless romantic and followed Deepika who was leaving the building hand in hand with Karan.

The hilarious yet adorably cute photo sent their fans into a tizzy and Ranveer further fanned rumours of dating Deepika back then.

Check out the photo below:

Guys and girls, here's some cues you can take from Ranveer Singh on how to profess your love, irrespective of the flower or its colour.

