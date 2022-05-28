Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares a photo in remembrance of his father; Says he has learnt a lot subconsciously

Irrfan Khan may no longer be with us but his work will live on forever. Irrfan Khan was an actor par excellence and was not just one of India’s best actors but was also among the best in the world. The actor has been a part of many iconic movies like Talvar, Piku, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Jurassic World and Life Of Pi. His son Babil Khan is foraying into the entertainment space and his debut project is a film titled Qala where he will be sharing screen space with Tripti Dimri. He is often seen sharing his love for his father through his Instagram musings, which are generally very artsy. Speaking of which, Babil took to Instagram to share yet another unseen photo of him with his father.

Babil Khan’s Instagram story read, “22 years of subconscious learning”. Reading the caption, it seems like Babil learnt a lot from his father without him even knowing. The photo shared by Babil on the social media platform had him sit on the floor next to his late father. In the photo, it can be seen that both of them were sharing their thoughts with one other. Looking at the picture, it can be deduced that the 24-year old to-be-actor was simply in awe of what his father had to say.

Here is the post shared by Babil Khan:

Babil Khan, on numerous occasions, can be seen talking highly of his father. On Irrfan Khan’s first death anniversary, he proudly referred to his father as one of Bollywood’s greatest actors and also said that no one could ever replace him. In an interview following the sad demise of Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan told that he would never stop grieving about his father’s death until the end of his own life. Apart from Qala, Babil is also working on a series titled The Railway Men, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, which will see a direct digital release towards the end of the year. We wish the focused and determined Babil Khan all the very best as he enters the entertainment industry. Follow Pinkvilla for your daily fix of Bollywood news and updates.

Also read: Sutapa Sikdar is proud mom as Babil Khan begins The Railway Men shooting: I’m most difficult critic to please