RRKPK: Alia Bhatt’s wedding artist Jyoti Chedda reacts to Veena Nagda’s clarification over mehendi controversy

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, has finally been released in the theatres on 28th July 2023. Ever since the release of the film, the audience can’t stop talking positively about the film. Karan Johar, who is currently reveling in the success of the film, recently hosted a post-release press conference with the media where he was also joined by Ranveer, Alia, Dharmendra, and others. During the event, Karan revealed that Alia’s mehendi for her reel wedding with Ranveer in the film was retained from her real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia's wedding mehendi was done by artist Jyoti Chedda. The same mehendi was reworked by artist Veena Nagda in the film.

Veena Nagda’s clarification on Karan Johar’s statement about Alia Bhatt’s mehendi

At the post-release press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar revealed that Alia shot for the wedding sequence in the film with Ranveer just four days after her real wedding with Ranbir. He also revealed that the mehendi that could be seen in the hands of Alia's character Rani was her real wedding mehendi and they had just darkened it for the film. To this viral statement by the filmmaker, Veena Nagda took to her Instagram to give more clarity on the actress’s reel wedding mehendi and wrote, “We wanted to clear out the air about Alia Bhatt's mehendi in the movie Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahaani. 1. You can clearly see her wrist is empty in the last photo which is after her wedding. For the movie, we did the entire wrist design. 2. We also made changes to the design on her fingers. Few other changes were made to the overall design. 3. Not at all taking away any credits from the previous designer. We mentioned that we applied mehendi on the set of the movie.” WATCH THE WEDDING SEQUENCE FROM THE FILM HERE:

Jyoti Chedda reacts to Veena Nagda’s clarification on the mehendi controversy

Now, days after Veena shared clarification, Alia's mehendi artist Jyoti Chedda spoke to ETimes and revealed more details about the same. Reacting to Veena's clarification on the mehendi controversy, Jyoti said, “We sincerely recognize and appreciate the additions to the mehendi done by Veena Nagda for the film, which adds more to the charm. Nonetheless, it is equally crucial to pay honor the initial framework and original concept of the design, which was set by us. It was our creativity and direction that served as the fundamental blueprint for Alia’s dream bridal mehendi and these factors also enabled the enhancement of the additional work by the second artist.”

Jyoti also shared that Alia wanted everything to be minimal for her wedding, be it her outfit, make-up, or decor. Her only request was for a mandala art design along with the infinity symbol and Ranbir’s name on her mehendi design. She went on to reveal that Alia's mehendi was done in just 30 minutes.

Work Front

Next, Alia is all set to be seen in her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It will release on Netflix on the 11th of August 2023. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did artist Veena Nagda take dig at Karan Johar after he commented about Alia Bhatt's mehendi in RRKPK?