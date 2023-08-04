RRKPK: Pritam thinks he didn't do ‘good job’ in Dola Re Dola; says Ranveer Singh, Tota made real contribution

Director Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been getting immense love from the viewers for the way it has addressed certain issues like patriarchy and gender role reversals. One of the highlights of the movie is when Ranveer Singh and Bengali actor Tota Roy Choudhury perform Kathak to the iconic song Dola Re Dola from Devdas. Now, music director Pritam has opened up about the sequence and also about composing music for this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film. Here's what he said.

Pritam think Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Choudhury made a real contribution to Dola Re Dola

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Pritam, who composed the music album of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, spoke about his experience of recreating the Dola Re Dola song for the film. Pritam believed that he did not make any contribution to the song and that Ranveer Singh, Tota Roy Choudhary, Jaya Bachchan were the real stars of the scene. He also felt that the original version was much better. He said, “I honestly think I didn't do a good job of it. It's the same beats, but just with two male singers. The real contribution to that song is by Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury. And by Jaya Bachchan, who gives those reaction shots. My contribution is zero, negative actually. The original Dola Re Dola is far better.”

Pritam opens up about the use of old melodies in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Apart from its portrayal of emotions, romance, humor and social issues, the music of the film has also been loved and appreciated. Audiences have enjoyed not just the original songs from the album but also the vintage tracks that have been used like Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Ja, Aap Jaisa Koi, and others. All these songs form a very integral part of the narrative. Pritam mentions that the purpose was to pay homage to legendary music directors.

The composer also talked about why he did not use the famous songs of veterans Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, who are a part of the film. He explained, "I didn't go by the actors. I went by the lyrics of the song. For example, Rocky (Ranveer) does look like a Mast Baharon Ka Aashiq and Somen (Alia’s colleague) is Prem ki Naiya Beech Bhawar mein gud gud gote khaye."

