RRKPK: Tota Roy Chowdhury praises Ranveer Singh; says Karan Johar didn't want him to look like a 'caricature'

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released last week. The film has been continuously winning the hearts of the audience. Actors Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury are especially receiving a lot of acclaim for their sequence of Dola Re Dola in the film. Recently in an interview, Chowdhury congratulated Karan for creating a sequence like that and also shared insights about his character Chondon Chatterjee from the film. Here’s a closer look at what he said.

Tota Roy Chowdhury shared that Karan Johar didn’t want his character to look like a ‘caricature’

In a recent conversation with India Today, Chowdhury shared that Johar was very clear about the fact that he didn’t want the character of Chondon Chatterjee - the one played by Chowdhury - to be seen as a mere caricature. The actor further added that “It (Chatterjee’s character) should be somebody confident in his own skin, somebody who celebrates the idea of culture, of his dance form, of his art, if I may call it.” This was the reason why the character of Chondon Chatterjee was depicted in a very precise manner.

Tota Roy Chowdhury on the Dola Re Dola sequence alongside Ranveer Singh

Chowdhury, who predominantly appears in Bengali cinema, also talked about the Dola Re Dola sequence which he performed alongside Singh. The actor first congratulated Johar for thinking and creating a sequence like that because according to him, such parts in Hindi films are seen very rarely. He also confessed that he had to rehearse for months for his dance portions in the film.

“They don’t make human beings like him anymore,” said Tota Roy Chowdhury about Ranveer Singh

When the 47-year-old actor was asked about his experience of working with Singh, he said that the Gully Boy actor is “easily the best dancer, one of the best dancers around.” He also said that Singh is a delight to work with simply because the Bajirao Mastani actor is full of positivity. “He’s such a lovely human being, not one mean bone in his body. He’s always so open, nice, always smiling, and always making the other person feel important. He’s a different breed altogether. They don’t make human beings like him anymore,” Chowdhury added about Singh.

While talking Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.