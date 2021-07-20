RRR: Alia Bhatt announces heading to reunite with her dream team; What is she up to?

Ever since SS Rajamouli's upcoming Pan-India film has been announced, fans cannot keep calm. Rajamouli had brought together NTR Jr., Ram Charan, and for this movie, and this dream team has got all the fans even more excited. Recently, the making video of this much-awaited period action drama was released, and it grabbed a lot of attention. And now Alia has just dropped a selfie on her Instagram story and announced that she is heading to join the team of RRR.

As per the latest reports in Republic India, the cast of RRR is gearing to shoot a grand song at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. It was reported then that Alia Bhatt would fly down to the location to commence the shoot for the song. And now, with her latest Instagram story, it is clear that the Dear Zindagi actress is all set to reunite with her dream team. Posting her selfie, she captioned, "And finally…Team RRR here I come.”

Check it out:

For the unversed, RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. The film marks the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt.

How excited are you to watch Alia in this Pan-India project? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

