RRR: Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her vanity van & makeup session as she resumes shoot for the movie

fans are all geared up and excited for her Pan-India film RRR, also featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Ever since the film has been announced, fans cannot keep their calm and are eagerly waiting for the release of this film. Well, recently, Alia Bhatt took off to Hyderabad to shoot the remaining portions of the film. She took to her Instagram to post a selfie and announced that she is heading to resume the shoot of RRR. But, now the actress is making sure her fans get access to all the little updates from the sets as she has taken over the official Instagram page of RRR.

Yes! You heard that right. Alia Bhatt has been posting several stories from the sets and making sure that the excitement level increases every minute. Taking to RRR’s official Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt posted a boomerang video where she is seen getting ready for the shoot in her vanity van. The caption on the story read, “Guess who is taking over the RRR Instagram handle for the next few days”. She further added, “Me”. In the boomerang video, her makeup artists were seen doing her hair and eyebrows.

Check it out:

After this, Alia Bhatt also shared a post-lunch view from her vanity van, and we can see that it was raining.

Have a look:

Well, last but not the least, Alia Bhatt yet again shared a boomerang video in which she looked quite happy, and she wrote, “Packkkk up. See you tom.”

Now we are sure that all her fans will be excited about the stories that will be coming on the official Instagram page of RRR, as the actress is known to stay super active on social media. And now that she is handling their page, we are sure to see some fun stuff.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt introduces her 'best friend' in a new video and it is not who you think; WATCH