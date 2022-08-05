RRR to Dil Chahta Hai: 5 films celebrating friendship that can be binge-watched this weekend

Another week has gone by in the blink of an eye and the weekend is finally here to recalibrate. Weekends are to unwind, retire and relax after a week full of commitments, deadlines, and targets to be met. It’s time to binge on some good enjoyable content over the weekend. Since we celebrate Friendship’s Day this Sunday, let’s take a look at 5 films based on friendship, that will revive fond memories with your friends.

Here is a list of 5 beautiful friendship films that can be binge-watched over the weekend at the comfort of your homes:

1. RRR: One of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 celebrates friendship like no other. This movie is about a fearless revolutionary, Bheem, and an officer in the British force, Alluri Sita Rama Raju, who once shared a deep bond and their decision to join forces and chart out an inspirational path of freedom against the despotic rulers. Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in titular roles, this S.S. Rajamouli film is both engaging and enthralling and can be watched on Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Zee5.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: This movie is about three friends and their road trip in Spain. Friends Kabir, Imran and Arjun take a vacation in Spain before Kabir's marriage. The trip turns into an opportunity to mend fences, heal wounds, fall in love with life and combat their worst fears. This Zoya Akhtar film that boasts of an ensemble cast and can be binge-watched this weekend on Netflix.

3. Kai Po Che: Three friends start an academy to train aspiring cricketers. But before they realise their goals, they experience an earthquake, an unstable political situation and communal riots. This Abhishek Kapoor directorial, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao is a must watch for and with friends. This movie can be watched on Netflix.

4. 3 Idiots: This film needs no introduction whatsoever. Farhan and Raju form a great bond with Rancho due to his refreshing outlook. Years later, a bet gives them a chance to look for their long-lost friend whose existence seems rather elusive. This Rajkumar Hirani directorial boasting of an ensemble cast, can be watched on Netflix.

5. Dil Chahta Hai: Three close friends are separated after college due to their different approaches towards relationships. Akash goes to Australia, Sameer gets busy wooing a girl and Siddharth devotes himself to art. The trio goes on a trip to Goa and the rest is history. You can watch this friendship saga, directed by Farhan Akhtar, on Netflix.

