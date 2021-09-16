From RRR to Gangubai Kathiawadi, 5 films that were rumored to arrive on OTT but will be released theatrically

COVID 19 is still the cause behind cinemas not running in India at their full capacity. Indian cinema got established in 1913 with Dadasaheb Phalke’s ‘Raja Harishchandra’ and since then the country has become a home to several vibrant film industries sustaining comfortably in their own region and language. SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ franchise proved to be another watershed movement that lead to the rise in several big-ticket pan-Indian films being greenlit. Indian audience has inculcated the habit of cinematic experience more than most countries though theaters are either shut in some parts of the country or operating at half capacity.

Many films from all over the country with some of the biggest stars that were initially planned for a theatrical release ended up on an OTT platform due to the rise in financial pressures on the makers. Many of the releases including SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s visual extravaganza ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ were touted to release on an OTT platform however the makers issued a statement clarifying that the film will be out theatrically.

“We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres,” Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and MD, Pen Studios, said in a statement.

: #MAIDAAN PRODUCERS CLARIFY... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... "We would like to share that there is currently no conversation with any streaming platform for pay per view release of #Maidaan."

Contd... pic.twitter.com/wyMXJDHRpj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2021

Too little.

I'll do more in the theaters.

Another mega venture that was touted to come out on OTT was southern star Vijay Deverakonda’s maiden Hindi and Telugu bilingual venture ‘Liger’. Rumour mills were buzzing that Vijay’s film had been offered Rs 200 crore by a major OTT platform and that the makers were considering it. Vijay debunked the rumors with a tweet where he shared the meme circulating the rumor and wrote, “Too little. I’ll do more in the theaters.”

The much-awaited venture starring Ajay Devgn titled ‘Maidaan’ was also speculated to take the OTT route however makers issued a statement via tweet and clarified that the film will be released in cinemas. The statement read, "We would like to share that there is currently no conversation with any streaming platform for pay per view release of Maidaan. Our focus, at present, is to complete the film keeping everyone’s safety in mind and in full compliance of protocols laid down by the government."

