RRR, Liger, Adipurush & more: Here is a compilation of upcoming pan India multilingual films

The Indian film industry is an apt reflection of the political map of the country. Each region has its own language and culture and thereby, its own film industry. But stories have the power to transcend any imaginable obstacle and Parasite-fame director Bong-Joon Ho famously said, “Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” Well, the ongoing wave of creating pan-India multilingual films in India try to achieve exactly that and some more.

According to the internet, the first pan-India film was the Kannada movie Mahishasura Mardhini (1959) which was released and dubbed in eight languages. This breakthrough hardly caught on and Shankar’s Enthiran (2010) was one of the first movies in recent years which released in multiple languages including Hindi. But it was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) that became a watershed moment in the history of Indian Cinema, which proved that it was not only possible to cross the boundaries of language, but to entertain audiences from various cultures as well.

In recent months, there have been multiple films, especially from the South film industries, which are announced and produced for a pan-India experience. Pan-India, multilingual films have made it possible for moviegoers to enjoy cinema without waiting for a remake that seldom meets the standard of the original. Moreover, it has facilitated the collaboration between talented artists and storytellers who might not even speak each other’s language. Not to forget, a bigger target audience mostly means bigger profits and revenues too!

Now that we have established the phenomenon that is Pan-India films, here are 9 most anticipated upcoming films to be releasing across languages.

Pushpa: The Rise

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa will star the ‘Icon Star’ Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will reportedly narrate the story of a truck driver played by Allu Arjun, and the rampant smuggling of red sandalwood. In the film, Allu Arjun will be seen in a new avatar with long hair and rugged beard. The film will release in 5 languages including Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, and mark Allu Arjun’s first pan-India film.

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the leads is being helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar. After his massive success in the Baahubali franchise and Saaho, Prabhas’ stardom and popularity has increased manifold. And now, there is much hype about Radhe Shyam which is a period drama set in Europe. The film is set to release in Tamil, Telegu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Adipurush

Director Om Raut’s Adipurush will star south star Prabhas, , and Kriti Sanon in the leads. The film is reportedly based on the story of Ramayan wherein Parbhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram, Saif will be seen as Ravana and Kriti will play the role of Sita. Adipurush will witness a pan India release as it will be releasing in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie is expected to release in August 2022.

Salaar

Another upcoming pan-India release starring Prabhas is Salaar. Directed by KGF-fame Prashanth Neel, Salaar will have Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The film is reportedly a high-octane action film with a mafia backdrop. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

K.G.F. Chapter 2

After the huge success of Yash-starrer KGF, the makers are back with its sequel KGF Chapter 2. This time around, the film will star Yash and Srinidhi Shetty while Sanjay Dutt and will also be seen in pivotal roles. The much-awaited movie is slated to simultaneously release in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

The Incarnation: Sita

Helmed by director Alaukik Desai and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, The Incarnation: Sita has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Kangana Ranaut will be featuring in the lead role of Goddess Sita in the film. According to the poster, The Incarnation: Sita will release in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

RC 15 or SVC 50

Director Shankar’s much-awaited film titled RC 15 or SVC 50 featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani went on floors recently. The buzz is that Ram Charan will be seen essaying the role of a cop-turned politician. The film will reportedly be shot in Telegu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously in Hyderabad, Chennai, and other locations.

RRR

Touted to be one of the biggest collaborations in Indian film industry, RRR is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is a period drama and will feature big stars across industries like Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and , including some international actors in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada amongst many other languages.

Liger

Another hyped movie to make it to the list of pan-India films is Liger: Saala Crossbreed. Helmed by director Puri Jagannadh, Liger will mark South star Vijay Deverakonda’s entry into the Hindi film industry. Vijay will be seen in the lead role of an MMA fighter in the film. Featuring opposite Vijay will be Bollywood’s Ananya Panday. Liger will be releasing in Telugu and Hindi.

