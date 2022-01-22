RRR release and clashes: SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR & Ram Charan’s period drama has impacted 10 films till date

On Friday, SS Rajamouli announced that his directorial, RRR, will release the cinema halls on either March 18 or April 28, depending on how COVID-19 scenario plays out in the country. The announcement has not exactly been received well by the industry, as it has put the marketing plans of as many as 3 Hindi films in a limbo – Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34.

Sources inform that Akshay Kumar and his producer, Sajid Nadiadwala will be sticking to their Holi release at this point of time and insiders who have seen their trailer have great things to share about the scale and the larger-than-life treatment. The music album too is said to be comprising of multiple potential hit songs. “As things stand today, Bachchan Pandey is on it’s course for a March 18 release. However, it’s a little surprising for the RRR team to keep an element of uncertainty in their release plans without thinking of the other films. Yes, theirs is the costliest Indian film till date, but every producer feels that theirs is an important film. There is no harm in clashes, but to keep things undecided till the end is slightly unprofessional. While a delay is unlikely, but what if Bachchan Pandey team decides to push the film and then, RRR team too decide on choose the option of bringing their film on Eid? They have kept all their options open, but what about others?,” an industry insider questions.

If not Holi, RRR will arrive on Eid – a date that has been blocked by another Sajid Nadiadwala production, Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff in lead as also Ajay Devgn’s directorial, Runway 34 which features him alongside Amitabh Bachchan. “Now this puts even the teams of the two Eid releases in limbo. While there is enough to accommodate a two-way clash, we don’t have the infrastructure to have 3 big releases on the same day. So well, the announcement despite knowing that two films are slated to arrive on April 28 is again a shocker from the team of RRR. If it eventually releases on Eid or not, is something that everyone would discover with time,” the insider added. Interestingly, the filmmaker has announced a clash with Ajay Devgn too, who has a cameo in RRR, for the second time. Earlier in October, RRR was to clash with Devgn’s Maidaan.

This isn’t the first time that RRR has taken over the dates of other films. As many as 7 films from multiple industries have had to shift their dates due to RRR in the past – right from Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Maidaan to Gangubai, Bheemla Nayak, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, F3.

