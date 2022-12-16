RRR to The Kashmir Files: IMDb's top 10 Indian films of 2022; Check out the FULL list
IMDb has shared a list of the top 10 Indian films of 2022 so far. Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer RRR and Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files have topped the list.
Just a few weeks are left for the year 2022 to end. It’s time to rewind our memories and refresh all the amazing Indian movies of this year that were popularly loved by audiences. IMDb has released a list of the Top 10 most popular Indian films of 2022. While South films dominated this year, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files became the only Bollywood film on IMDB's list of top 10 Indian movies. RRR, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Major also made it to the list.
Check out the full list:
1. RRR
Cast: N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris
Director: S. S. Rajamouli
Writer: S. S. Rajamouli and V. Vijayendra Prasad
Run time: 182 minutes
Where to watch: Netflix
RRR was released theatrically on 25 March 2022. The story is about two Indian legendary revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) who fight against the British Raj.
2. The Kashmir Files
Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi
Director: Vivek Agnihotri
Writer: Vivek Agnihotri and Saurabh M. Pandey
Run time: 170 minutes
Where to watch: Zee5
The Kashmir Files depicts the story of Kashmiri Pandits and the tragic events they went through during the Jammu & Kashmir Insurgency in 1990.
3. K.G.F: Chapter 2
Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Archana Jois, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Malavika Avinash, and Vasishta N. Simha
Director: Prashanth Neel
Writer: Prashanth Neel
Run time: 168 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Videos
Yash portrays the role of Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. it serves as a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1.
4. Vikram
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Chemban Vinod Jose and Suriya
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Writer: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Run time: 174 minutes
Where to watch: Zee 5
A black-ops squad led by Agent Vikram is on a mission to investigate a murder committed by a masked group of serial killers, led by Sandhanam.
5. Kantara
Cast: Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Sapthami Gowda
Director: Rishab Shetty
Writer: Rishab Shetty
Run time: 150 minutes
Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Videos
The film is set in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka and it revolves around a regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola.
6. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Cast: R. Madhavan, Simran, Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya
Director: R. Madhavan
Writer: R. Madhavan
Run time: 157 minutes
Where to watch: Voot, Prime Videos
The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was falsely implicated in an espionage case.
7. Major
Cast: Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Anish Kuruvilla
Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka
Writer: Adivi Sesh
Run time: 146 minutes
Where to watch: Netflix
The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
8. Sita Ramam
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna
Director: Hanu Raghavapudi
Writer: Hanu Raghavapudi and Raj Kumar Kandamudi
Run time: 163 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Videos, Disney+Hotstar
An orphan soldier, Lieutenant Ram's life changes after he gets anonymous letters from a girl named Sita.
9. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One
Cast: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal
Director: Mani Ratnam
Writer: Mani Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan
Run time: 167 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Videos
Ponniyin Selvan is based on the novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.
10. 777 Charlie
Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha
Director: Kiranraj K.
Writer: Kiranraj K.
Run time: 164 minutes
Where to watch: Prime Videos
The story is about the bond between a lonely factory worker and a stray labrador dog.
Which movie was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.
