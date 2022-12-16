RRR to The Kashmir Files: IMDb's top 10 Indian films of 2022; Check out the FULL list

Just a few weeks are left for the year 2022 to end. It’s time to rewind our memories and refresh all the amazing Indian movies of this year that were popularly loved by audiences. IMDb has released a list of the Top 10 most popular Indian films of 2022. While South films dominated this year, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files became the only Bollywood film on IMDB's list of top 10 Indian movies. RRR, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Major also made it to the list. Check out the full list:

1. RRR Cast: N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Writer: S. S. Rajamouli and V. Vijayendra Prasad

Run time: 182 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix RRR was released theatrically on 25 March 2022. The story is about two Indian legendary revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) who fight against the British Raj.

2. The Kashmir Files Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi

Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Writer: Vivek Agnihotri and Saurabh M. Pandey

Run time: 170 minutes

Where to watch: Zee5 The Kashmir Files depicts the story of Kashmiri Pandits and the tragic events they went through during the Jammu & Kashmir Insurgency in 1990.

3. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Archana Jois, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Malavika Avinash, and Vasishta N. Simha

Director: Prashanth Neel

Writer: Prashanth Neel

Run time: 168 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Videos Yash portrays the role of Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. it serves as a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1.

4. Vikram Cast: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Chemban Vinod Jose and Suriya

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Writer: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Run time: 174 minutes

Where to watch: Zee 5 A black-ops squad led by Agent Vikram is on a mission to investigate a murder committed by a masked group of serial killers, led by Sandhanam.

5. Kantara Cast: Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Sapthami Gowda

Director: Rishab Shetty

Writer: Rishab Shetty

Run time: 150 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Videos The film is set in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka and it revolves around a regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola.

6. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Cast: R. Madhavan, Simran, Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya

Director: R. Madhavan

Writer: R. Madhavan

Run time: 157 minutes

Where to watch: Voot, Prime Videos The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was falsely implicated in an espionage case.

7. Major Cast: Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Anish Kuruvilla

Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Writer: Adivi Sesh

Run time: 146 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

8. Sita Ramam Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna

Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

Writer: Hanu Raghavapudi and Raj Kumar Kandamudi

Run time: 163 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Videos, Disney+Hotstar An orphan soldier, Lieutenant Ram's life changes after he gets anonymous letters from a girl named Sita.

9. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One Cast: Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal

Director: Mani Ratnam

Writer: Mani Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan

Run time: 167 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Videos Ponniyin Selvan is based on the novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

10. 777 Charlie Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha

Director: Kiranraj K.

Writer: Kiranraj K.

Run time: 164 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Videos The story is about the bond between a lonely factory worker and a stray labrador dog.

Which movie was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

