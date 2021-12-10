RRR Trailer: Alia Bhatt is a beauty in black as she gears up for promotions of SS Rajamouli directorial; PICS

Alia Bhatt fans were in for a real treat of late as the makers of her upcoming movie RRR had unveiled the trailer of the magnum opus. To note, RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia in the lead, is one of the most anticipated movies. And while the makers have begun the promotions of the magnum opus, Alia Bhatt is making the heads turn with her stunning style statements. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia has once grabbed attention with her style during RRR promotions.

In the pics, Alia looked stunning in a black suit which had golden print at the neckline and border for the promotional event for RRR. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress completed her look with a matching black skirt with golden prints and a black dupatta. She had tied her hair in a tight pony and golden earrings and her panache was unmissable. Alia had taken to her Instagram story to share the pics and these were a real treat for her massive fan following.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s stunning pics from RRR promotions:

\

Meanwhile, Alia is also making the headlines for her interesting line up of projects. Apart from RRR, the actress is also looking forward to the release of the much talked about Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Besides, she is currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also Read: RRR Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda calls it 'next level cinema'; Fans beyond excited for Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film