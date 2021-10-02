RRR vs Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt & Ajay Devgn fans are in for double treat in this clash in January 2022

is on a roll these days. The actress, who was last seen in Sadak 2 last year, has some promising movies in the pipeline and it has got the fans excited. The list of her upcoming movies includes SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra and much more. And while the theatres are set to open this month, the filmmakers are busy booking the dates for the big releases. Amid this, two of Alia’s big projects are set to have a box office clash.

We are talking about RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi which will also star in key roles. While RRR happens to be a mega project by SS Rajamouli, which will feature Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn in the lead, Gagnubai Kathiwadi is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai that is about a woman named, Gangubai Kothewali. Interestingly, while the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is slated to release on January 6 next year, RRR will be hitting the theatres on January 7. Sharing the news of RRR release, Alia wrote, “07.01.2022. See you at the Cinemas!! Get ready to experience India’s Biggest Action Drama in cinemas worldwide.”

While a box office clash is all set to witness this clash, this is one of the rare times when two movies of the same actors will be releasing at the same time. Although RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi has different genres, it will indeed be a different choice for the audience. Let us know in the comment section below, which movie are you looking forward to.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit theatres on 6th January 2022, announce makers