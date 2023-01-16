RRR wins 2 Critics Choice Awards: Alia Bhatt lauds SS Rajamouli’s impressive speech; Varun, Ananya celebrate

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is on a winning streak! The movie starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and others, made India proud as it won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes 2023 last week. Now, the blockbuster movie has won big at the Critics Choice Awards 2023, bagging two trophies- Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu. The song has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and has been sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan rejoiced as RRR won big at the Critics Choice Awards. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and others celebrate RRR’s win at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Moments after the announcement of RRR winning Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Awards, the social media handle of RRR movie shared a video clip of SS Rajamouli’s acceptance speech. “RRR won the BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM award at the #CritcsChoiceawards Here’s @ssrajamouli acceptance speech!! MERA BHARATH MAHAAN #RRRMovie,” read the caption. Alia Bhatt was overjoyed to hear about RRR’s big win at the Critics Choice Awards. She shared the video clip of SS Rajamouli’s speech, and wrote, "no words needed for this moment." Ajay Devgn, who also starred in RRR, tweeted, “Congratulations to team #RRR for winning the #CriticsChoiceawards for Best Foreign Language Film! A well deserved win.” Meanwhile, Karan Johar reacted to RRR winning the Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Awards and wrote, "LEGENDARY FILM!!! Wow!!!! So proud and elated with every achievement of this mammoth spectacle!!!”Ananya Panday dropped several heart emojis and wrote, "BEYOND!!!!!" Varun Dhawan also shared Rajamouli's acceptance speech, and wrote, "What an amazing moment wow." Check out their Instagram stories below!

SS Rajamouli’s acceptance speech at Critics Choice Awards 2023 The video of SS Rajamouli’s acceptance speech after winning the Critics Choice Awards, is going viral on social media. In his speech, Rajamouli thanked all the women in his life. "To all the women in my life, my mother Rajnandani, she thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and story books and she encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Sreevalli, who became like a mother to me, she always encourages me to be the best version of myself. My wife Rama, she is a costume designer of my films but more than that she is the designer of my life. If she is not there, I am not here today. To my daughters, they don't do anything, just their smile is enough to light my life up,” he said.

RRR nominations at Critics Choice Awards The movie RRR was nominated in five categories at the Critics Choice Awards 2023- Best Picture, Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language film, Best Visual Effects (V Srinivas Mohan) and Best Song ('Naatu Naatu'). For the Best Foreign Language Film, RRR competed against films such as All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close and Decision to Leave. Apart from RRR’s Naatu Naatu, other nominees in the Best Song category at the Critics Choice Awards included ‘Lift Me Up’ – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ‘Ciao Papa’ – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, ‘Hold My Hand’ – Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Carolina’ – Where the Crawdads Sing, and ‘New Body Rhumba’ – White Noise. About RRR RRR has been directed by SS Rajamouli, who has also co-written the film with V Vijayendra Prasad. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The movie follows the lives of real-life Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

