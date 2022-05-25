RRR's KV Vijayendra Prasad to team up with filmmaker Shaad Ali for a big budget historical drama?

Famed screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad who witnessed immense success with RRR has already begun working on his next. The noted writer has several films in the pipeline, including SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu, the Rowdy Rathore sequel, and 1770 — Ek Sangram. And now, according to a latest Mid-Day report, KV Vijayendra Prasad may be teaming up with director Shaad Ali.

Turns out, Shaad Ali, who has helmed big banner projects such as Bunty Aur Babli, Ok Jaanu and Soorma among others, approached Prasad to write a period piece. The report revealed that the veteran writer will be penning a historical drama set in pre-Independence India.

Citing a trade source, the report stated, "Shaad has the highest regard for Vijayendra Prasad’s work. After the success of RRR, he approached him to write a romantic drama. The two have discussed the concept, and are envisioning it as a big-budget project with action and romance. While the writer is developing the script, Shaad will begin filming only by 2023."

Meanwhile, the veteran writer has confirmed he is writing a script for Shaad Ali. "I am writing the script for Shaad Ali’s next, and will complete it in four months. You will need to ask him for further details," KV Vijayendra Prasad said.

However, Shaad Ali did not reveal too many details. When quizzed about the collaboration, he said, "I am a huge fan of KV Vijayendra Prasad’s work. I have begun post-production work on Mister Mummy, and will start thinking about my next project once this film is completed. No historical (piece) for me yet."

Mister Mummy

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in December 2021 that Shaad Ali's next will be Mister Mummy with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

Back then, a source close to the development had revealed, "The as yet untitled film will be directed by Shaad Ali, and will be headlined by Riteish and Genelia. They have really loved the script, and are looking forward to working on it. It is expected to roll sometime mid-next year."

As of now, Shaad Ali has wrapped up shooting Mister Mummy and is currently working on the film's post production. The film's first look was also released a few months ago.

