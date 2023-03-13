RRR's Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers triumph at Oscars: Hrithik Roshan, Anushka and others shower love

It was a proud and historic moment for Indians on Monday morning as MM Keeravani and Chandrabose's song Naatu Naatu from Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR bagged the Oscars in the ‘Best Original Song’ at the 95th Academy Awards. The cherry on the top was the second big win for India as Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short Film. Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages and people just can't keep calm. The videos of both teams accepting their awards have gone viral on the Internet and netizens are going gaga over them. Soon after the awards were announced, even the celebs couldn't hold themselves back. From Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan to Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and others have showered love on both projects.

Celebs celebrate the historic win of RRR's Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers

Social media is abuzz since morning and we can't really blame anyone. It is truly a historic day to celebrate. Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and wished the entire team of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers. He wrote, "Such a historic, proud & happy moment for Indian Cinema at #Oscars95 ! Many congratulations to the team of Best Documentary Short Film #TheElephantWhisperers & Team RRR for Best Original Song #NaatuNaatu !! More power to you all."

Sidharth Malhotra too wished both the teams as he wrote, "A truly historic sight to wake up to! Congratulations to the teams of #ElephantWhisperers and #NaatuNaatu for grabbing the win at The Academy Awards for Best Documentary Short Film and Best Original Song respectively."

Rajinikanth also sent his good wishes as he wrote, "My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians."

Anushka Sharma wished The Elephant Whisperers team and wrote on her Instagram story, "What a moment! Heartiest congratulations team @theelephantwhisperers." For team RRR, she wrote, "This is so special!! Congratulations" and tagged the entire team.

Celebs like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn and others too congratulated the winners. Have a look: