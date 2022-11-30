200 Crore Fraud Case: Jacqueline Fernandez's 'personal shopper' Pinky Irani arrested

It appears that the investigation into Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez ’s money laundering case is nowhere close to an end. In the latest development, it is now learned that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Pinky Irani, who also happens to be the actor’s close friend, in connection with a Rs 200-crore money laundering case wherein actor Jacqueline Fernandez, conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others are embroiled.

Delhi Police sources, as reported by India Today, have held Irani responsible for introducing Jacqueline to Sukesh.

"After having sufficient evidence against her, Pinky Irani has been arrested in this case and produced before the concerned court, where her three-day police custody remand was granted," police sources said, as reported by India Today.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa, as per ETimes, confirmed the development of such sources and said that Irani is a resident of Mumbai and had joined the investigation at the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) office.

"After having sufficient evidence against her, she has been arrested in this case and produced before the court where her police remand for three days has been granted. Further investigation is in progress," Nalwa said.

Notably, Irani was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and was later released on bail.