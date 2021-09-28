RSS activist seeks Re 1 compensation from Javed Akhtar in defamation suit over Taliban comment

Javed Akhtar's comment on comparing the RSS to Taliban still seems to have left some fuming. According to a latest report in PTI, a RSS activist Vivek Champanerkar filed a defamation suit against the lyricist and sought a compensation of Rupee 1 for hurting sentiments.

The case was filed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Thane. The court sued show-cause notice to Akhtar asking him to respond before November 12. For the unversed, Javed Akhtar had upset a section of politicians and political workers when he compared the RSS to the Taliban.

During his interview, Javed Akhtar had said, "The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra," the lyricist had said without naming the Nagpur-headquartered Hindutva organisation.

In his complaint, the RSS activist has alleged that Akhtar made defamatory remarks and was “well-planned” to defame RSS and “discourage, disparage and misguide” the people who have joined RS, reported Indian Express. Advocate Aditya Mishra, who appeared on behalf of the complainant, argued that Akhtar's remarks were "drawing a parallel between barbaric Taliban and organisations working for the Hindu cause".

However, the complainant has not sought much compensation. Surprisingly, the RSS activist has sought only Re 1 as compensation and a "permanent injunction" to not drag the name of RSS.

Earlier, Mumbai-based BJP MLA Ram Kadam had demanded that Javed Akhtar should apologise for his comments. He had said tat if the poet fails to do so, Akhtar's films on which he has worked won't be screened.

