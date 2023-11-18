Rubina Ali Qureshi aka Slumdog Millionaire’s Latika gets married; shares PICS from her wedding festivities

Remember Rubina Ali Qureshi, the girl who played the younger version of Latika in Dev Patel and Freida Pinto starrer Slumdog Millionaire? She is now married, and has shared pictures from her wedding festivities on Instagram. She was just eight years old when she appeared in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film.

Slumdog Millionaire actor Rubina Ali Qureshi ties the knot

Rubina Ali Qureshi recently got married, and just yesterday, she took to her Instagram account to post some stunning pictures from the wedding ceremony. “Alhumduillah nikkah done,” she wrote, while dropping pictures. The first snap shows her posing with her husband. Rubina is seen in a red ethnic outfit. In the next few pictures, she is seen in a beautiful ivory and golden lehenga, with a red dupatta over her head.

As Rubina shared pictures from her wedding, one Instagram user commented, “Congratulations Rubina! Can’t believe you’re so grown up now,” while another one wrote, “Big congratulations to lovely couple.”

Meanwhile, in another picture, Rubina is seen dressed in a bright red lehenga, as she makes an entry under phoolon ki chadar. She is seen decked up in a matching neckpiece, earrings and maang tikka, and the joy on her face is unmissable! Check out some more pictures from her wedding.

While Rubina did not reveal the name of her hubby in any of the posts, she wrote, “Way to new journey of life Ms Qureshi to Mrs Jodiyawala,” while sharing pictures from her Haldi and mehendi ceremony. She is seen dressed in a yellow suit, accessorized with floral jewellery. She also shared a few videos from her haldi and mehendi ceremony. Take a look!

In 2022, Rubina opened her beauty salon near Mumbai. She is now a hairstylist and makeup artist. In an interview with ETimes, she said that if she gets approached for acting, she would be open to the possibility of acting again.

Directed by Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire starred Dev Patel as Jamal Malik. Freida Pinto played the role of Latika, while Latika's child version was played by Rubina Ali. The film also starred Azharuddin Mohammed Ismail, Yash Khedekar, Tanay Chheda, Tanvi Lonkar, Madhur Mittal, Ashutosh Gajiwala, Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Mahesh Manjrekar, and many others.

