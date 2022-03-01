Rubina Dilaik REVEALS her first look as Madhu from 'Ardh': What better day than Mahashivratri

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most well-known television actresses. Her sense of style is often praised by her fans. With her debut show, Chhoti Bahu, the actor shot to fame. She is a popular face on Indian television and is known for shows like Choti Bahu and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. When she joined Bigg Boss 14, her true personality was also praised. Rubina is also someone who is quite active on her Instagram. She keeps her fans updated on social media with all the things happening in her life. Just a while ago, she shared one huge development with her fans on her Instagram- Her new avatar as 'Madhu' in her upcoming OTT series, Ardh! The movie marks her grand Bollywood debut and fans can’t wait to see her on the silver screen.

Rubina Dilaik looked absolutely beautiful in the pic she deemed as her ‘first look as Madhu’. She donned a plain saree with a mangalsutra and sindoor and proved that beauty lies in simplicity. Rubina also had a small smile on her face as she looked right into our souls through the poster. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Hey my beautiful people what better day than Mahashivratri to Present my first look as ‘’Madhu’ from Ardh!…..Har har Mahadev. Jai Shirgul Maharaj #Ardhrubina #Ardh". Fans from all over shared their excitement and the post instantly went viral.

Check the post:

Ardh also marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal. It will also feature actors Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

