Rubina Dilaik shares the poster of her debut film ‘Ardh’; Shoot begins

Television actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She today took to her official Instagram handle and shared the poster of her upcoming film titled Ardh. The film also marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal. And it will also feature actors Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. The shooting of the film has started from today. A few days back Palaash had announced on his Instagram and also shared a collage of the actors. Fans are very excited to see her on the silver screen.

Sharing the poster, Rubina called it ‘New beginnings’. In the poster, the actress is seen wearing a saree with deep-neck blouse. She is seen from the back and in the background, Mumbai’s famous Taj Hotel, Gateway of India is seen. A railway station also seen. As soon as she shared the poster, fans dropped comments. One of the users wrote, “All the best.” Many shared heart-eyed and heart emojis. It is worth mentioning here that the news of her making a debut in Bollywood was going around for a long time.

Rubina's popularity further increased after she won Bigg Boss season 14. She is a popular face on Indian television and is known for her shows like Choti Bahu and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

On the other hand, Hiten was last seen in Gupta Brothers. The actress had recently celebrated her birthday and travelled to Kerala with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The couple shared pictures from the beautiful destination. They have even done few music videos also together.

