Rumi Jaffery confident Rhea Chakraborty will 'bounce back' as her film Chehre to get theatrical release

Rumi Jaffery's film Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty will be hitting the theatres in 2021.

Rhea Chakraborty made headlines for various reasons in the year 2020 after the demise of her boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Not only was the actress subjected to online hate and trolling, but also was called out by Sushant's family for embezzling funds and was arrested on drug-related charges. It has been a few months since Rhea got out on bail and director Rumi Jaffery is confident that she will 'bounce back'.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Rumi Jaffery revealed that his next film Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty is almost ready for release and will be hitting the theatres in 2021. "Anand Pandit (film's producer) has decided to pursue a theatrical release. We need to support the exhibitors," Jaffery told the portal. However, the film's release date has not yet been finalised.

Speaking about Rhea's career's ahead given that the year she has had in 2020, Jaffery said, "I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artiste and will be ready to bounce back."

He added that he has the 'highest regard' for all those who stood by Rhea during the difficult time and said that actress should also get a fair trial.

Rhea Chakraborty was snapped twice this week by the paparazzi. On Sunday, the actress was spotted in the suburbs house hunting with her brother Showik Chakraborty and then on Monday at the NCB office to mark her mandatory attendance.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik appear at NCB office for mandatory attendance as their father accompanies them

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×