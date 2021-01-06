Rumi Jaffery reveals he's 'not thinking anymore' of his film with late Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty

Rumi Jaffery's film's talks with Sushant and Rhea were underway when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. Read on to know more.

Rhea Chakraborty's Bollywood career took a major hit when the actress was named by boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family for embezzling funds, cheating and extortion. The actress, who was in a relationship with Sushant, was slated to star in a film with the late actor which was being helmed by director Rumi Jaffery. In fact, the film's talks were underway and filming schedule was also being chalked out when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020.

The much-discussed project has been a part of CBI and Mumbai Police investigations as well. Now, in a latest interview with Mid-Day, Rumi Jaffery revealed whether he is planning to go ahead with the project. Citing the circumstances that erupted during the Sushant Singh Rajput's case as well as the pandemic, Jaffery revealed that he is not even thinking of the film anymore.

Speaking to the portal, Jaffery said, "We were supposed to start the film by mid-2020. The year was so terrible that I am not thinking of the film anymore." However, he now has his eyes on his upcoming film Chehre starring Amitab Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. The film is set to release in theatres this year and the director is confident that Rhea will bounce back.

In a recent interview, Jaffery said that he witnessed a change within Rhea. “She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say. It has been a traumatic year for her," he told SpotBoyE.

ALSO READ: Rumi Jaffery confident Rhea Chakraborty will 'bounce back' as her film Chehre to get theatrical release

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×