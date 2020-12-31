Rumi Jaffery REVEALS how Rhea Chakraborty has changed post her bail: It has crushed her morale completely

Rhea Chakraborty was termed as one of the main accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious demise in June 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty has been in the headlines for the most unfortunate reasons this year. She has been mired with controversies post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, and was even arrested in the Bollywood drugs nexus case. Although she was released on bail after spending a month in jail, the actress has been maintaining a safe distance from the limelight these days. While people have been keen to know about her whereabouts, director Rumi Jaffery recently revealed that the entire controversy and her time in jail had taken a toll on her.

In his recent interaction with Spotboye, Rumi revealed that he had met the Jalebi actress lately and witnessed a change within her. “She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say. It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

He also mentioned that Rhea will be resuming the work soon, probably, in early 2021. To note, Rumi had worked with Rhea in Chehre also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi and was also expected to rope her in a movie with her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. However, destiny had other plans.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer welcomes Maharashtra HM's call to make CBI report of Sushant Singh Rajput public

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :SpotboyE

Share your comment ×