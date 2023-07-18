Rumored couple Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur chill in Doha after spending time in Spain; video goes VIRAL

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been setting the internet on fire with their relationship rumors. Although the pair didn't open up about their relationship, netizens have every reason to believe that love blossomed between the Bollywood actors. Reportedly, the couple is currently on vacation together. After they were spotted inside a restaurant in Lisbon, a viral video doing the rounds on the internet shows them chilling in Doha.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in Doha

A video uploaded on the internet shows Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur posing with fans inside a building. Aditya Roy Kapur posed with a fan and then walked away to let him click a photo with Ananya. Going by the video, it seems they were sightseeing in Doha. Aditya sported a casual outfit; a grey tee shirt, blue denims, and a black cap. Ananya also sported a laidback look in a white fitted cropped top and oversized blue denim. She wore a light gray jacket on top and a blue cap.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Earlier, pictures from their Lisbon trip surfaced where the duo were seen spending quality time together. One of the pictures showed Aditya with his arms around Ananya as they watched the scenic skyline of Lisbon. Yesterday, a photo was uploaded that showed The Night Manager actor sitting in a restaurant with Ananya. Fans are delighted as their travel pictures keep surfacing.

Is Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday in a relationship?

For the unversed, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur caused speculation about being in a relationship when they attended Kriti Sanon's Diwali party together. Since then, they have been seen together at different events, including a dinner hosted by Karan Johar, where they arrived as a pair. Recently, it was confirmed that they attended a concert in Spain together. Moreover, leaked pictures have surfaced, confirming that Ananya and Aditya are currently on vacation together in Spain. The pair never opened up about their rumored relationship.

ALSO READ: Airport Spotting: Amy Jackson returns to India after a long time; Tamannaah Bhatia looks effortlessly stylish