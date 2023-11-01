Rumored couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur return after actress's 25th birthday celebration; WATCH

Recently, popular Bollywood actress Ananya Panday celebrated her 25th birthday with her rumored boyfriend-actor Aditya Roy Kapur at a resort in Maldives. The actress had also shared pictures from her intimate birthday celebration on her social media handle. Now, after enjoying their vacation, the love birds have returned to the city and were spotted separately at the Mumbai airport today.

After celebrating her 25th birthday a few days back on October 30 in the Maldives, the rumored celebrity couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are finally back in Mumbai. Today, on November 1, the love birds were spotted at the airport returning from their vacation.

The couple was spotted in casual attire. Ananya Panday donned a white colored crop top paired with blue denim shorts and white shoes. She also carried a book titled Sapiens - A Brief History of Humankind and her phone in her hand along with her brown colored bag. The actress had opted for a no-makeup look and neatly tied her hair into a bun.

Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, sported a pastel blue colored T-shirt paired with white colored pants and shoes. HAVE A LOOK:

Ananya Panday expresses gratitude for the birthday wishes

On Ananya Panday’s birthday, which was on October 30, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her intimate birthday celebration. The photos from the evening showed a lovely dinner setup. Ananya Panday was seated at a table with different delicious dishes in front of her, and she posed by the ocean under the night sky.

There’s also a video from that day where she’s wearing a pink one-shoulder outfit and enjoying live music played by a group of men on drums. The video also featured a large projector screen displaying a movie, a picture of a rainbow taken from an airplane, and a quick look at the seaside pool and lounge chairs at her spot. Aditya Roy Kapur was not seen in any of the pictures shared by her.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, “25!!!!! Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine. Thank you thank you thank youuuuuuuuuuuuu for all the love and good vibes. Also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it’s a sign,” along with a string of rainbow, sun, fingers crossed and a happy face holding back tears emoji. She also added a red heart and a party emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma in important roles.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, was last seen in Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

