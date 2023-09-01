Rumored couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur SPOTTED at Goa airport as they leave for Mumbai post vacay-WATCH

Aditya Roy Kapur is a Bollywood heartthrob who has a strong female fan following. He is known for his great looks, physique, and acting chops. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, is also popular and has a solid social media presence. There have been rumors doing the rounds on the internet that the two are dating.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Goa airport

Recently, both Ananya and Aditya were spotted leaving the Goa airport after vacation. The two covered their faces with masks as they went inside the airport to head back home. They had spent quality time in the state of Goa and will now focus on their professional lives in Mumbai.

Aditya Roy Kapur spoke about his Portugal pics with Ananya Panday

Last month, Kapur spoke about his holidays in Spain and then Portugal with Ananya. He said, "I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai." When asked about his leaked pictures with Ananya, he responded: “It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard..." The rumors of their dating started after they were spotted together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash in 2022.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's work front

Kapur was recently seen in the thriller web series The Night Manager which was well received. An official remake of the eponymous British series, it starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee. He also acted in the tiller film Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy. Currently, he is shooting for Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino which also features Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Ananya, on the other hand, recently performed in the comedy film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film has turned out to be a box-office success. She will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's computer screen film Control and Excel Entertainment's Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. The latter also stars Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

